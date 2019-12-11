Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) has called on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to “rethink” his impeachment strategy and increase his defense of President Donald Trump.

“I am urging you to reconsider your plan for the impeachment trial,” Banks wrote in a letter to Graham. “Take your time, learn the facts, and show the American people how this all began.”

While he reaffirmed his support to “investigate the investigators,” Banks also insisted that Graham disregard the “speedy trial” strategy and look into other options. Banks wrote:

We need to take our time and figure out exactly how Congress found itself in the current situation: poised to impeach a president on a completely partisan vote with no evidence and flimsy charges just before his re-election bid. It is urgent we fight fire with fire and tell them enough is enough. House Republicans have done all they can to push back and expose their motives to the American people, soon it will be at your doorstep. This is bigger than you, it’s bigger than me and it’s bigger than Donald Trump. This is a battle between the will of the people versus an elite class of Washington politicians and bureaucrats who think they can overturn a constitutional election.

Banks closed his letter by urging Graham to take his time and “end this once and for all.”

“It’s time to end this once and for all,” Banks concluded in his letter. “That’s why I am urging you to reconsider your plan for the impeachment trial. Take your time, learn the facts, and show the American people how this all began.”

Banks’ letter to Graham comes after the South Carolina senator rebuffed Banks’ recent suggestion to subpoena House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) phone records.

