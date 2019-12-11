On Tuesday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about how Senator Lindsey Graham wants a short impeachment trial. Video and partial transcript below:

Nothing could be better for Trump than this impeachment. You know, Lindsey Graham on the Judiciary Committee is saying that once the House impeaches and it goes to trial in the Senate, they’re going to get this impeachment over with ASAP.

No, do not do that — drag this thing out — that’s a terrible idea. This is so helpful to Trump, this should drag on for two months. Now, I think what Lindsey Graham is thinking, what Republicans on the Hill are thinking is, “We need to wrap this up because we’ve already won, impeachment has helped us. Let’s just get it over with before something bad happens.”

What could happen? You could call Joe Biden to testify and he could start crying and show himself to be a sympathetic witness and turn the impeachment in his favor. You could get Hunter Biden to testify, a complete degenerate, but he could still evoke some sympathy — the Bidens are very good at this. Fine, don’t get them to testify. I don’t think you need to get either of those guys to testify. Just keep dragging out all these Democratic lawyers who are so awful — Pamela Karlan, Daniel Goldman, Noah Feldman — all these guys that are just so unlikable and so elitist and so disconnected from the American people.

Drag out Adam Schiff, get Adam Schiff to testify before the Senate. Drag out associates of the Bidens. I don’t know, drag out Hunter Biden’s coke dealer — who knows? Drag that out for a long time. That really helps Trump, it drills the point home the Democrats have nothing. And the Democrats will pretend to have something even when they’ve gotten nothing.

[embedded content]

The thing is, if you wrap up impeachment right now, the Democrats are going to declare a victory even though they’ve lost on every single stage of this. So you’ve got to keep showing the American people that the Democrats have nothing. Otherwise, the mainstream media aren’t going to do it for you. A great example of this is the IG report. The IG report just came out, here is ABC News’s take.

NARRATOR: After years of President Trump calling it a deep state, saying the FBI was anti-Trump when it launched an investigation into possible ties between his campaign and Russia, tonight, the long-awaited independent report, the Justice Department’s inspector general, revealing there was no evidence of a witch hunt. Determining the FBI had enough evidence pointing to either a federal crime or a threat to national security or both to justify the probe at the height of the election, and that the agents who made the final decision to launch the investigation were not influenced by political bias.

Okay, so no witch hunt. The FBI: Totally fine. Democrats good, orange man bad — now I get it. Except, of course, that’s not that’s not really what happened. The IG report — I mean, the IG report is extremely long so you can read the executive summary or something — it said that the FBI committed a whole slew of errors in the lead up to wiretapping and spying on the Trump campaign. Now ultimately, the IG said this wasn’t some politically motivated conspiracy, it was just incompetence and a number of mistakes.

