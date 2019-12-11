During Politico’s Women Rule Summit on Tuesday, BlazeTV’s Eric Bolling spoke with senior campaign adviser and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump about the top voting issues for women in America, what the Inspector General report released Monday means for President Donald Trump, and how she really feels about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) impeachment case against the president.

After naming the economy, safety, and security as some of the most important voting issues for women in this country, Lara went on to address the newly released IG report.

“It’s very clear [from the IG report] that the FBI did not tell the FISA court that it got its evidence for the Steele dossier from something that was paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC,” Lara said. “The Steele dossier was the core of this entire investigation, the core of what they presented to the FISA court to get the warrant to spy on [the Trump] campaign, and it was paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC. That is information that should have been made very clear and it wasn’t.”

Eric asked Lara to weigh in on what she thinks of Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment case against President Trump.

“Nancy Pelosi is…,” prompted Eric.

“She’s dead wrong,” came Lara’s unhesitating answer.

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Use code ERIC to save $10 on a full year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Eric Bolling?

To enjoy more of Eric’s bold, brash and truly American attitude in the show the mainstream media wouldn’t put on cable TV, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.