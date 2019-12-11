Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz is set to testify Wednesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Lindsey Graham.

Graham opened up by asking why the FBI didn’t brief Trump and warn him that perhaps a few of his campaign volunteers were suspected of working on behalf of a foreign country.

The FBI had FISA warrants on Carter Page, Papadopoulos, Manafort and General Flynn yet Trump was never given a defensive briefing and warned about any of them.

“[The FBI] never made any effort to brief Donald Trump about suspected problems within his campaign,” Graham said. “Nothing about Carter Page. Nothing about Papadopoulos. Nothing about the other people that they thought might be working with the Russians.”

“Why did they not tell him that?” Lindsey Graham asked.

The reason is simple. The FBI was spying on Trump’s campaign; they were not working to protect him.

In contrast, Hillary Clinton’s campaign was given a proper defensive briefing which further shows the FBI had political bias and their motive was to get Hillary elected president while simultaneously taking down Trump.

