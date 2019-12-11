Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page on Wednesday pushed back on a claim by President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Lawmakers dismiss Chinese retaliatory threat to US tech MORE that former FBI agent Peter Strzok needed a restraining order to keep away from her, calling it a “lie.”

“This is a lie. Nothing like this ever happened,” Page tweeted, alongside the clip of Trump making the claim at his rally on Tuesday.

This is a lie. Nothing like this ever happened. I wish we had a president who knew how to act like one. SAD!https://t.co/7YQaQRxWzu — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 11, 2019

At his rally in Hershey, Pa., Trump said “Did I hear he needed a restraining order after this whole thing to keep him away from Lisa? That’s what I heard. I don’t know if it’s true.”

His comment followed the Monday release of a report on a Justice Department internal watchdog investigation which found some issues with the application process for surveilling a former Trump campaign aide, but did not find evidence of political bias.

The president and his allies have alleged that there was political bias behind the surveillance, and have pointed to texts between Page and Strzok that were critical of Trump.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who led the probe, testified Wednesday before the House.