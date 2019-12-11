Former FBI attorney Lisa Page filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice on Tuesday, arguing the publishing of her 2016 text messages with her then-lover ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok constituted a breach of the Federal Privacy Act.

In her complaint, Page alleges that she has suffered damages because of the disclosure of her and Strzok’s texts, including “permanent loss of earning capacity due to reputational damage,” “attorneys’ fees,” childcare costs, and “the cost of therapy to cope with unwanted national media exposure and harassment.”

Page points to President Donald Trump as the source of much of the undesired negative attention she has received.

The 39-year-old states that Trump’s tweets about her “have been retweeted and favorited millions of times.”

I sued the Department of Justice and FBI today. I take little joy in having done so. But what they did in leaking my messages to the press was not only wrong, it was illegal.https://t.co/ecR58rmxlB — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 10, 2019

Page claims the president has “targeted” her “by name in more than 40 tweets and dozens of interviews, press conferences, and statements from the White House, fueling unwanted media attention that has radically altered her day-to-day life.”

Her complaint included an image of a tweet the president made last week.

When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

In June 2018, the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report found the anti-Trump texts between Strzok and Page “deeply” troubling.

“We were deeply troubled by text messages sent by Strzok and Page that potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations,” the report read.

Further, one particular Strzok text promising Page “we’ll stop” Trump “is not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects,” according to the report.

At Minnesota #MAGA rally Trump acts out conversation between Peter Strzok & Lisa Page: “I’m telling you, Peter, she’s going to win, Peter. Oh, I love you so much. I love you, Peter. I love you too, Lisa. Lisa, I love you. Lisa! Lisa! Oh God, I love you Lisa… Lisa, I love you” pic.twitter.com/WRpykE1Q08 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 11, 2019

In August 2016, Page texted Strzok, Trump’s “not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

In texts released by the inspector general in December 2017, Strzok described Trump during the campaign as a “loathsome human” and an “idiot,” and found the prospect of him being president “terrifying.”

Page wrote Strzok in August 2016, “There is no way (Trump) gets elected.”Strzok responded, “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office …that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

“Andy” apparently referred to then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who stepped down from the position in January to go on administrative leave.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March 2018, two days before he was due to retire. McCabe is suing the FBI and the DOJ in a bid to receive his retirement pay.

Page resigned from the FBI in May 2018, while the agency fired Strzok in August of that year.

In August of this year, Strzok filed suit against the FBI, claiming his privacy rights have been violated by releasing the anti-Trump texts.

Further, the former agent states that his termination was a “retaliatory response” resulting from his exercising his First Amendment right of freedom of speech to express his views about Trump.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.