Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is set to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his findings regarding alleged surveillance abuse during the 2016 election.

Horowitz’s report, released Monday, found that the FBI’s decision to open a probe into Trump campaign associates was not motivated by political bias. Still, the watchdog found “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the FBI’s application to the secretive court created by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) as part of its efforts to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The report opened up a high-profile split within the Justice Department, and Horowitz’s dual findings have allowed lawmakers to cherry-pick their talking points, a dynamic that is expected to be on display during the hearing Wednesday. Democrats say the report shut down a conspiracy theory that the Trump campaign was “spied” on, while Republicans believe it backs up their assertion that the FBI abused its power.

Follow The Hill’s live coverage below.

Graham rails against FBI investigation: ‘Massive criminal conspiracy’

10:15 a.m.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Hillicon Valley: Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling | Tech legal shield makes it into trade deal | Impeachment controversy over phone records heats up | TikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings MORE (R-S.C.) railed against the FBI’s decision to investigate Trump campaign associates during the 2016 election, arguing it turned into a “massive criminal conspiracy.”

“[It] becomes a massive criminal conspiracy over time to defraud the FISA court, to illegally surveil an American citizen, and to keep an operation against a sitting president of the United States violating every norm known to the rule of law,” Graham said.

Graham knocked the media for arguing they were trying to summarize Horowitz’s report as a “few irregularities” but “what happened here was the system failed” and showed an “abuse of power I never believed would actually exist in 2019.”

“It was as if J. Edgar Hoover came back to life. The old FBI. The FBI that had a chip on its shoulder,” Graham continued.

— Jordain Carney

Horowitz outlines concerns with FBI probe in opening statement

10:00 a.m.

Horowitz is expected to outline his concerns with the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Trump campaign associates in his opening statement.

Horowitz, according to his prepared remarks, stood by his findings that the FBI had sufficient evidence to open the investigation but said he has “identified significant concerns with how certain aspects of the investigation were conducted and supervised, particularly the FBI’s failure to adhere to its own standards of accuracy and completeness when filing applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) authority to surveil Carter Page.”

“We also identified what we believe is an absence of sufficient policies to ensure appropriate Department oversight of significant investigative decisions that could affect constitutionally protected activity,” Horowitz is expected to say.

He is expected to add that the DOJ IG office believes that “current Department and FBI policies are not sufficient to ensure appropriate oversight and accountability when such operations potentially implicate sensitive, constitutionally protected activity, and that requiring Department consultation, at a minimum, would be appropriate.”

Horowitz, in his opening statement, will tell lawmakers that he found “17 significant inaccuracies and omissions,” including seven in initial Page FISA application.

— Jordain Carney

Horowitz arrives

9:25 a.m.

Horowitz was spotted arriving in the Hart Senate Office building ahead of Wednesday’s hearing.

Horowitz, escorted by two Capitol police officers, was seen heading toward the committee room roughly 45 minutes before the Judiciary Committee is set to convene.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m.

— Jordain Carney