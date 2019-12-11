The House Judiciary Committee debates articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and other liberal committee members announced their Articles of Impeachment on Tuesday morning at 9 AM ET.

Democrats are still not even through with their investigation but they got a timeline to meet!

What crooks!

The Sham Charges in the Sham Impeachment:

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

What happened to the coercion, extortion, pay-for-play and bribery charges?

The livestream of tonight’s session is here.

