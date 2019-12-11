John Shearer/WireImage

CATEGORY Execs at the Apex

Witherspoon, 43, has channeled her fury into a bona fide empire for and about women. Born from frustration — “of people thinking you’re something that you’re not,” she says, “or incapable of something you are” — her 3-year-old company, Hello Sunshine, now has tentacles in television, film, podcasts and publishing, with an online book club poised to one day rival Oprah’s. The 50-person outfit may not bear Witherspoon’s name, but she is the throughline of its every book selection, web series and TV foray: an ultra-successful mom of three who still wakes up every day feeling like she has something to prove.

“She’s one of the most determined people I know,” says Jennifer Aniston, who co-stars with Witherspoon on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. “She knew what she was up against and she never put that sword down. She had a message and stories to tell and she was just like, ‘Uh-uh, you can’t tell me no and you can’t pat me on the head and say, oh, aren’t you cute.’ “

At this point, Hollywood wouldn’t dare underestimate her — and of late, it hasn’t. On the TV side alone, Witherspoon has series set up at Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO, and for nearly every one, she’s hands-on from pitch to post. The shows with her onscreen all but guarantee heated bidding wars, along with lavish production budgets wherever they land. In November, Apple launched its entire Apple TV+ content play on Aniston’s and Witherspoon’s shoulders, paying the women a reported $2 million per episode each for their contributions.

