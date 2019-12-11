The man who was excoriated on social media for slapping a female reporter’s butt on live television has spoken out in his defense, even as she announced that she is pressing charges against him.

Reporter Alex Bozarjian expressed outrage on Twitter against the man who “violated, objectified, and embarrassed” her with his actions on Saturday during a race in Savannah, Georgia.

The altercation was posted on social media, where online sleuths quickly worked to find his identity. He turned out to be 43-year-old Tommy Callaway, who released a statement through a lawyer and also spoke to Inside Edition about the matter.

He was immediately banned by the organizer from running in their future races.

“There was a misjudge in character and decision making. I touched her back, I did not know exactly where I touched her,” he claimed.

“I totally agree one hundred percent with her statement,” he said about her tweet. “And the two most important words were her last few words, do better, and that’s my intention.”

Bozarjian spoke about the altercation on CBS This Morning.

“It’s not playful. He hurt me both physically and emotionally,” she said. “He took my power, and I’m trying to take that back.”

Bozarjian said that she has filed a sexual battery report with the Savannah police department. They had previously indicated that they would pursue charges depending on her decision on the matter.

Here’s the Inside Edition video:

Runner Accused of Slapping Reporter on Air Explains Behavior



