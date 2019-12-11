Actress Megan Fox says she and her husband send their three young boys to “an organic, sustainable, vegan school” and teach Journey, three, Bodhi, five, and Noah, seven, that plants have “feelings, thoughts and emotions.”

“We send them to an organic, sustainable, vegan school where they’re seed-to-table, they plant their own food,” the “Transformers” star told People magazine during a charity outing with her husband on Monday. “They grow it, they harvest it and they take it to local restaurants to sell it, so they understand how all of that works.”

“I’m very specific about never harming animals,” continued Fox. “We don’t step on ants; we don’t do things like that. We don’t rip flowers out of the ground, because we think they’re beautiful. I teach them that plants are sentient beings — they have feelings, thoughts and emotions — so that’s what we’re doing.”

Fox recalled an incident where one of her sons accidentally stepped on a bug and the family held a funeral for it.

“My son accidentally stepped on a roly-poly once and he was devastated, and we had a full funeral for it,” the actress said. “We did a ceremony, we buried it, we lit sage, we released him back. So they’re very involved.”

Brian Austin Green, actor and husband to Fox, told People that he and Fox encourage their boys to be “whoever they are.”

“We don’t encourage them to be themselves, we just encourage whoever they are,” Green said. “I know for me, [the more time passes,] the more I really realize and am okay with the fact that they are people.”

Fox added on to the parenting advice: “It’s about releasing control, right? That’s all it is. It’s [about] allowing them to be who they are and relinquishing control, because they were born to be who they are, and it’s my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mold them into what I think they should be,” she said.

“It’s [about] being of that mindset of realizing that they come as the teachers to us,” Fox added. “We’re here to keep them alive, but we’re learning all the lessons from them.”

Fox made parenting headlines in September when she defended her choice to allow then-six-year-old Noah, a boy, to wear dresses to school.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” the 33-year-old said, according to Fox News. “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’ … So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

“He had stopped wearing dresses for a while,” continued Fox. “He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’”

“He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented,” the actress said. “But he’s still six so, when I do fittings, like, I did one recently and I had this really beautiful yellow dress on, and he kept draping it in a way where he’s like, ‘If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper! I was like, ‘That’s not what we’re going for this time, but maybe next time!’”

Related: Megan Fox Defends Letting Her 6-Year-Old Son Wear Dresses To School

H/t TheBlaze