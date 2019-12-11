The president’s eldest son, Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Lawmakers dismiss Chinese retaliatory threat to US tech MORE Jr., reportedly shot and killed an endangered sheep in Mongolia before receiving a permit from the Mongolian government.

A ProPublica report published Wednesday found that Trump Jr.’s recent hunting trip to Mongolia in August resulted in the president’s son shooting and killing an argali, a species of sheep listed as endangered and which requires a permit to be hunted legally.

Trump Jr. was not offered a permit for shooting the animal until after he left the region, according to ProPublica, raising questions about whether he received special treatment.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. told ProPublica that the trip was a personal excursion won at auction before Trump announced his candidacy in 2015.

Trump Jr.’s spokesman added that the permit was obtained “as is standard in the industry” through a third party.

The Argali population in Mongolia is believed to sit in the low tens of thousands following years of hunting and habitat destruction.