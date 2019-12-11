House Democrats’ public hearings have thus far failed to move the public majority to support impeachment of President Donald Trump, according to Monmouth University polling.

Before the public hearings moved to the House Judiciary Committee this week, just 45% of Americans backed the impeachment and removal of Trump, while a majority remains against it (50%).

“Opinion on impeachment has been rock steady since news of the Ukraine call first broke,” Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray said. “Any small shifts we are seeing now are likely to be statistical noise.”

The numbers in previous Monmouth polls are nearly identical.

November poll results:

51% against impeachment and removal.

44% for impeachment and removal.

Late September poll results:

52% against.

44% for.

“Monmouth’s poll last month showed that half the public believed trust in the House impeachment process would increase once the hearings moved out into the open,” Murray said. “That simply has not happened.

“There seems to be a sense, even among some Republicans, that Trump has been trying to hide something. And yet, overall public opinion of impeachment remains pretty much where it has been since the House inquiry got underway.”

Since the completion of the poll, the House Judiciary Committee heard arguments from constitutional experts and staff investigators and attorneys, preceding Tuesday’s drafting of two articles of impeachment on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Monmouth University Polling Institute surveyed 903 U.S. adults between Dec. 4-8 and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

