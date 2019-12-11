Three months before he died, former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker issued a scathing critique against President Donald Trump and the “movement to undermine Americans’ faith in our government and its policies and institutions.”

In an afterword to a paperback release of his autobiography, the legendary former central bank chief called out the president for his attacks on the Fed and said there is a general movement to undermine confidence in essential U.S. institutions.

“Nihilistic forces are dismantling policies to protect our air, water, and climate,” Volcker wrote at the end of “Keeping At It: The Quest for Sound Money and Good Government.” “And they seek to discredit the pillars of our democracy: voting rights and fair elections, the rule of law, the free press, the separation of powers, the belief in science, and the concept of truth itself.”

Volcker died Sunday at age 92. An excerpt of the afterword was published Wednesday in the Financial Times.

He guided the Fed from 1979-87 and led the way to vanquishing the runaway inflation of the period. Later, he formulated the Volcker rule banking reform that restricted risk-taking on Wall Street.