New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly was not pleased when he was informed his team was embroiled in another controversy when employees were discovered taping the Bengals’ sideline Sunday when Cincinnati played the Browns in Cleveland.

Belichick “was furious upon learning of the incident,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Tuesday night.

NESN.com spoke to a source who was adamant the Patriots did not intentionally break any rules when their TV production team taped the Bengals’ sideline from the press box and that it was an “unfortunate coincidence.” The TV production team is a different and separate entity from Patriots football operations.

The Patriots TV production team was shooting its “Do Your Job” documentary series on a pro scout who also was in the press box. That scout clearly is part of the Patriots football team.

With the TV production team’s videographers working the Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium, freelancers were hired to shoot in Cleveland, per source.

The crew’s producer was a full-time employee of the Patriots TV team, however, per Howe. The producer was unaware of league rules forbidding filming the field from the press box and intended to use the footage as B-roll, per Howe.

The NFL reportedly could resolve their investigation into the incident by the end of the week. The Patriots reportedly are not expected to receive harsh penalties.

