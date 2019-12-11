While Apple’s latest tower has a starting price of $5,999, the highest-priced configuration costs a whopping $52,599.

On Tuesday, Apple’s latest desktop computer, the Mac Pro, became available for purchase. While the tower starts at a modest $5,999, it can be configured to be worth $52,599 — even $53,247.98 with a trackpad plus various softwares pre-installed; however, no display is included. So, what unique elements does this configuration actually offer?

2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz

This processor adds $7,000 to the starting price. Paired with 1.5TB of memory, this component delivers creative professionals a high-performance, secure, speedy and reliable experience.

1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory

Selecting 1.5TB of memory adds $25,000 to the tower’s grand total.

Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each

For $10,800, these graphics cards can handle extremely demanding multi-GPU pro applications.

4TB SSD storage

Increasing the SSD storage, a $1,400 upgrade, likewise increases the desktop’s performance to a “speed you will notice when you start up your Mac Pro, launch an application, open a big project, or tackle data-intensive tasks.”

Apple Afterburner card

For $2,000, an Apple Afterburner card enhances a user’s video-editing experience thanks to greatly accelerated processing.

Stainless steel frame with wheels

A set of wheels will put back owners another $400.

Magic Mouse 2 + Magic Trackpad 2

The trackpad that matches the Magic Mouse 2 is only available with a Mac Pro purchase. Both together cost $149.

Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X

To get the Final Cut Pro X video-editing software and the Logic Pro X music production application pre-installed on the tower, customers will have to tack on an extra $499.98.

While these specs already bring the computer to the forefront of the desktop industry, both in terms of performance and price, Apple states on the Mac Pro configuration page that more advanced configurations are on the way. A Radeon Pro W5700X graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and two Radeon Pro W5700X cards with 16GB of GDDR6 memory each are coming soon, as is 8TB of SSD storage.

Once all these components are tallied together, one must look then for a complementary display that can handle all this hardware and software. For $5,000 to $8,000, users can pair their Mac Pro with the Apple-approved Pro Display XDR display.

Regardless of the configuration of the Mac Pro, it’s available now.