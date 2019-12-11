The woman who bore Hunter Biden’s love child, ex-stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts, now demands to know how much money he acquired while serving on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma.

According to Page Six, Roberts filed court documents on Monday in which her attorneys asked that Hunter Biden reveal the amount of money earned with Burisma. Current reports say he earned as much as $50,000 a month between April 2014 and April 2019.

“The amount that Lunden Alexis Roberts is asking Biden, 49, to acknowledge he reaped at the energy firm is redacted in the 47-point request for admissions her lawyers filed in an Arkansas court,” reports Page Six. “The filing in Independence County Circuit Court also asks former Vice President Joe Biden’s son to admit that he received money from China for foreign or domestic investment purposes.”

Last week, Judge Don McSpadden scolded the two parties for not being open about their financial history and requested an affidavit demonstrating financial means for the past five years.

“I do not want this drug out nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion,” wrote McSpadden. “It concerns me that the only information supplied to the court so far concerning employment of either party has been unemployment or underemployment.”

Last month, a paternity test proved that Hunter Biden fathered Roberts’ child “with scientific certainty.”

“DNA testing has established, ‘with scientific certainty,’ that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts,” The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. “Hunter Biden, who initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts, eventually agreed to take a DNA test, according to documents filed by Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster.”

Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster, told the outlet that Roberts “really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father.”

“We have been in contact with Hunter Biden’s attorney. We have attempted to work with Hunter and his attorney to settle this issue but that has not been successful,” Lancaster added. “We are attempting to serve Mr. Biden.”

Hunter Biden will not be contesting the paternity and has instead requested more time to “consult with his accountants” in order to meet Roberts’ demands for child support.

Though Hunter Biden initially denied having sex with Roberts, Page Six revealed that the two met while he frequented a D.C. strip club where she worked under the stage name “Dallas.”

“He was well-known,” a source said of Hunter Biden’s time at the club Mpire.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has largely ducked the controversy regarding his grandchild and even expressed hostility to a reporter who dared ask him about it.

“Do you have a comment on this report and court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“No, that’s a private matter, I have no comment,” Biden responded. “But only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.”