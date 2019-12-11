House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., denounced the press Wednesday for its coverage of President Donald Trump, saying “all they do is enable him, and that is really a sad thing.”

“I do think that he was assisted by the communications industry, not just Hollywood, but the press as well, because all they do is enable him, and that is really a sad thing,” Pelosi told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

Pelosi, 79, who has been on Capitol Hill since 1987, was asked whether Hollywood was to blame for the state of American politics regarding the president.

“I’ve said to many of my friends in the press, ‘You’re accomplices, whether you want to be or not,’ [and they say,] ‘If he’s saying it, then it’s news,'” Pelosi said.

“I don’t think it’s news, but it monopolizes the airwaves.

“So,” she continued, “there is a lot of responsibility to go around in terms of the creation of whatever that is in the White House.”

The speaker then explained that President Trump “has a tactic, one that is used by autocrats, which is, ‘Just as long as they’re talking about me, no matter if it’s bad, then you’re not talking about my opponent.’

“When [the press was] talking about him, they weren’t saying what Hillary [Clinton] was going to do about health care, to make our economy fair,” Pelosi said.

President Trump has incessantly bashed the press on Twitter, dubbing it the “fake news media” and arguing that organizations are working with Democrats to sabotage his presidency.

