(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — About 300 Saudi military aviation students at three different bases have been suspended from flying following the recent shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

The grounding was part of a “safety stand-down” issued after 21-year-old Mohammed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force, killed three sailors and wounded eight more at the base on Friday, according to Reuters.

“A safety stand-down and operational pause commenced Monday for Saudi Arabian aviation students,” said Lt. Andriana Genualdi, a Navy spokeswoman.

