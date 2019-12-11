In a video filmed for PETA on Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu locked himself inside a freezer to see what it is like for dogs who are kept outside in freezing temperatures.

Mathieu stayed locked inside the freezer for 20 minutes and described the conditions as “colder than winter practice.”

“All my body wants to do is huddle right now,” Mathieu said in the video. “I can get out of this freezer. Most dogs are chained up outside, and they’re not able to get warm.”

At the 7-minute mark, Mathieu attempts to get something to drink but the water is frozen. He then attempts to eat a candy bar but is unable to enjoy that, either.

“I can imagine what dogs go through when their owners leave them outside in the freezing cold and their food freezes and they’re not able to eat it,” he said.

[embedded content]

How Long Can NFL Star Tyrann Mathieu Last in a Freezer?



youtu.be



In an article about the video, PETA dispelled the notion that pets can easily handle being outside in the cold all day and all night:

It’s a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue,” the organization says. “Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds, such as huskies and other dogs bred for colder climates, are more tolerant of cold weather; but no pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather.

PETA said at least 50 animals died last year due to over-exposure to freezing temperatures, and noted that this number is only of the reported cases and is likely just a fraction of the total.

Mathieu previously filmed another video with PETA in 2015 in which he locked himself inside a car to demonstrate what pets go through when left unattended in their owner’s car on a hot summer day.