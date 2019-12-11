https://hotair.com/archives/2019/12/11/ny-times-report-trumps-executive-order-caused-freakout-wrong/

Yesterday afternoon I wrote about President Trump’s plan to issue an executive order aimed at anti-Semitism. The NY Times was the first to report on the executive order and reported that, in order to allow the government to withhold funds from groups deemed anti-Semitic, Trump’s EO would redefine Judaism as a nationality. Here’s a bit of the NY Times’ story:

Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the department can withhold funding from any college or educational program that discriminates “on the ground of race, color, or national origin.” Religion was not included among the protected categories, so Mr. Trump’s order will declare that Judaism may be considered a national origin.

The Times also highlighted this claim in a tweet yesterday:

This quickly caused a major freak-out on the left among journalists and politicos who suggest this was anti-Semitic and possibly part of a larger fascist plan to redefine American Jews as something other than American citizens.

I’m going to stop now but I could go on like this for a long time. And notice that many of these tweets received thousands of likes and retweets. The NY Times story set off a partisan panic. Today Jewish Insider got a copy of the executive order and, surprise, there’s nothing in it about redefining Jews as a nationality:

Initial reporting indicated that the order would include language defining Judaism as a “national origin,” setting off a frenzy among major Jewish organizations, activists and lawmakers. The draft text of the order obtained by JI makes no such reference.

Time for a clean up on aisle six.

To their credit, many on the left have begun correcting this today:

Vox has a story about it here and Salon has one titled “No, the Trump Administration Is Not Redefining Judaism as a Nationality. The piece states:

The New York Times’ reporting provoked anger among many Jews, who feared that an order to “effectively interpret Judaism as a race or nationality” would stoke anti-Semitism. But the order does no such thing. It restates the federal government’s long-standing interpretation of Title VI to encompass some anti-Jewish bias.

As for the NY Times, it hasn’t issued a correction on the story that caused the freak-out but it has edited the piece:

This is one of those journalistic errors that would not have been made if not for the left-leaning media’s pre-existing hostility to Trump. If the Times had been told a similar story about an EO to be issued by President Obama (and this appears to be based on Obama-era policy) the paper would have carefully checked the “nationality” claim before printing it. But because Trump is presumed to have bad intent at all times, they ran with an explosive claim that wasn’t true. Great work, guys! I wonder why so many Americans don’t trust the media?

