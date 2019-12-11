A new Monmouth poll released Tuesday showed only good news for President Donald Trump.

The president, fighting off the Democrats’ hyper-partisan efforts to impeach him, received a seven-point swing in his favor concerning the 2020 election. Trump also cleaned up with Independents, polling double-digits higher than any of the Democratic presidential candidates looking to take him out in 2020.

Journalists and author Ryan Girdusky reported on the Monmouth polling Tuesday morning. When participants were asked if Trump should be re-elected to the White House, Trump received a seven-point swing in his favor after the impeachment inquiry; the “no” answer to re-election dropped three points and the “yes” answer climbed four points.

The impeachment inquiry moved the numbers in Trump’s favor by 7 points according to Monmouth polling — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 10, 2019

Trump’s favorable rating was also higher than his Democratic challengers by at least three points, though former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Peter Buttigieg (D), had lower unfavorable ratings, per Girdusky:

2020 candidates (favorable/unfavorable):

Trump: 46/52

Biden: 43/50

Sanders: 41/54

Warren: 40/50

Buttigieg: 34/35

Bloomberg: 26/54

Trump cleaned up with Independents, polling double-digits higher in his favorables than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Biden, Buttigieg, Warren, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

2020 candidates favorability among independents (fav/unfav): Trump: 49/48

Sanders: 39/56

Biden: 38/57

Buttigieg: 34/33

Warren: 32/55

Bloomberg: 25/56 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 10, 2019

As reported on Monday by The Daily Wire, the partisan impeachment proceedings also appear to be helping President Trump in key battleground states. Recent polling shows the president is now leading “every potential Democratic opponent in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three of the Rust Belt states that helped deliver Trump’s electoral victory in 2016.”

“In a report published Sunday, Firehouse Strategies presented their new quarterly battleground polling results, and they were quite grim for Democrats. In a survey of 1,759 likely 2020 general election voters in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania conducted last week (12/3 through 12/5), the Firehouse/Optimus pollsters found that Trump was ‘surging’ as an apparent result of the Democrats’ impeachment effort — while Democratic frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden is suffering a ‘sharp decline in support,’” The Daily Wire reported.

“As the impeachment process heats up in Washington, Donald Trump is seeing a boost in support in crucial swing states,” Firehouse Strategies said. “Across the board, President Trump is polling well against the Democratic field in each of these battleground states. Notably, Vice President Biden has seen a sharp decline in support in our surveys as he currently runs behind President Trump in each of the three states.”

The Monmouth poll also asked registered voters about their feelings on America’s first president compared to President Trump and former President Barack Obama. While Republicans said George Washington was better than Trump, Democrats overwhelmingly said Obama was a better president than Washington:

For the current incumbent, 71% say Washington was better while 15% pick Trump. Against the current president’s immediate predecessor, Washington gets the vote of 58% compared to 33% who say Obama was better. Among Republican voters, Washington edges out Trump by a narrow 44% to 37% margin. Among Democratic voters, though, the “Father of Our Country” trails Obama by a 29% to 63% margin. It’s worth noting that among independent voters, Washington does even better against Trump (72%-11%) than against Obama (62%-28%). This question was inspired by a recent Economist/YouGov Poll that asked whether Trump or Abraham Lincoln was a better “Republican president.”