President Donald Trump and his allies have framed the House Democrats’ impeachment push as an admission of weakness ahead of the 2020 elections, arguing that voters should ultimately decide the president’s fitness for office when they go to the polls next year.

“They know they can’t win, so ‘Let’s try to impeach him,’” he said of impeachment proponents at a Nov. 1 campaign rally, comments he’s riffed on throughout the House’s probe into his alleged efforts to compel Ukraine to investigate his domestic political rivals.

While voters are divided over the question of who should decide his fate, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, they’re slightly more likely to agree with House Democrats that Congress should be responsible for holding Trump to account.

The Dec. 6-8 nationwide poll of 1,994 registered voters found 43 percent said Congress should be responsible for holding Trump accountable, compared to 37 percent who said Americans should hold him accountable at the ballot box.