The House of Representatives could bring more articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump if he is re-elected next year, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said Tuesday.

“It might not be the same articles of impeachment, because the odds are we would have a ton more information,” the fifth-term Bass, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told TMZ in an interview. “And then the odds of that, sadly enough, is that, you know, he probably has other examples of criminal behavior.”

Bass told TMZ that she was interested in trying to impeach Trump again, especially if both the House and Senate were controlled by Democrats after next year’s election.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

“Even though we are impeaching him now, there’s still a number of court cases, there’s a ton of information that could come forward,” she told TMZ. “For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned a hundred percent by the Russians.”

Bass was interviewed after the House announced two articles of impeachment against President Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, with the Judiciary Committee expecting to vote on them as early as next week.

The full House could vote on the articles by Christmas.

Bass told TMZ, however, that she believed a second Trump impeachment try was strictly hypothetical because she doesn’t believe the president will win against the eventual Democratic nominee.

