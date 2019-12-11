Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) invited his Democratic colleagues to attend President Donald Trump’s second inauguration in 2021 during the House Judiciary Committee’s debate over articles of impeachment on Wednesday evening.

Buck led an important stretch of questioning during last Wednesday’s hearing of legal experts, when — in an exchange with George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley — he made the point that under Democrats’ weak standard of “abuse of power for political benefit,” nearly every president in the history of the United States would have to be impeached, including Trump’s immediate predecessor, Barack Obama.

On Wednesday evening, he referred to Turley again — and predicted Democrats would, by wrongfully impeaching the president, lose both their majority and the presidential election in 2020.

Noting that many of them hated President Trump so much they had boycotted his first inauguration, Buck invited them to the second, in January 2021:

Professor Turley was right when he said this impeachment, quote, “will be the shortest investigation, producing the thinnest record of wrongdoing, for the narrowest impeachment in history,” end of quote. At the end of the day, I want to invoke the words of my colleague from the [House] Rules Committee, Congressman Alcee Hastings, who said during one debate that the majority’s efforts would backfire. He said, “You will lose. This will cost you the majority next year, and some of you aren’t going to be here in the next Congress. I hope you’ve had your fun.” Well, I tell my colleagues: go ahead, vote to impeach President Trump tomorrow. But when you walk out of this hearing room, call your freshman colleagues and tell them they’re not coming back, and you hope they’ve had their fun. Say goodbye to your majority status, and please join us in January of 2021, when President Trump is inaugurated again.

Recent polling in swing districts and of independent voters has shown negative views of the impeachment process. There are 31 Democratic members of Congress — many of them new — from districts where Trump won in 2016.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.