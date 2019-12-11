The discussions come as the House is moving forward with articles of impeachment against Trump, teeing up a trial in the Senate that would start in January.

The White House has indicated publicly that it has a wish list of potential witnesses, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTrump rails against FBI, impeachment during Pennsylvania rally Democrats reach cusp of impeachment Overnight Defense: Dems unveil impeachment articles against Trump | Saudi military flight students grounded after shooting | Defense bill takes heat from progressives | Pentagon watchdog to probe use of personnel on border MORE (D-Calif.), Hunter Biden and the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry.

But Republican senators, including Trump allies and members of leadership, appear reluctant to drag themselves through a drawn-out trial with messy procedural votes when the outcome appears pre-baked.

“I think a protracted period where there are motions to call witnesses offered by both sides and lots of votes … is not going to be terribly popular with either side. I think there’s going to be a desire to wrap this up in at least somewhat of a timely way,” Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneMcConnell: Senate impeachment trial will begin in January McConnell: Senate will not take up new NAFTA deal this year Lighthizer starts GOP charm offensive on Trump trade deal MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator, told reporters.

He added that while a final decision won’t be made until closer to the trial, “there’s going to be a lot of people who I think are going to say, ‘I don’t really want to drag this on.’”

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamHillicon Valley: Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling | Tech legal shield makes it into trade deal | Impeachment controversy over phone records heats up | TikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling Graham: FBI investigation in 2016 turned into a ‘criminal conspiracy’ MORE (R-S.C.) asked about the possibility of a Senate trial where neither side got witnesses, replied: “I hope so. That’s what I like.”

Pressed on the White House wanting to call individuals like Schiff, he noted that Democrats could, in turn, call Vice President Pence or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoGOP senator blocks bill aimed at preventing Russia election meddling Russian diplomat says election meddling wasn’t discussed at White House, contradicting Trump Trump warned Russia’s foreign minister against election interference, White House says MORE.

“I want to end this thing as quickly as possible,” Graham added.

How to handle witnesses, or who would be called as a witness, has become a persistent point of debate among senators as they try to game out what a trial would look like.

Though both Trump’s legal team and the House impeachment managers would be able to request witnesses, they’ll need the backing of 51 senators to win the procedural motions to formally call a particular witness. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntSenate braces for brawl on Trump impeachment rules Trump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans Overnight Defense: Trump cancels presser, cuts short NATO trip | Viral video catches leaders appearing to gossip about Trump | Dem witnesses say Trump committed impeachable offenses | Trump reportedly mulling more troops in Middle East MORE (R-Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, warned against getting into a “bidding war” over witnesses.

“When the outcome is almost certain, once both sides have presented their case, I think it would be legitimate to ask is there anymore that we need to hear that is going to change the result, and if not how much more time is reasonable to spend on this?” Blunt said.

He added that “surely no one wants to get into a bidding war of upping the ante on who can call what witnesses, just for the sake of calling witnesses.”

During the Clinton impeachment trial, the Senate passed a resolution 100-0 that established the procedure for filing motions, how long senators would get to ask questions and how witnesses would be called.

A second resolution, on witnesses, broke down along party lines. It allowed for subpoenas for key figures such as Monica Lewinsky, Sidney Blumenthal and Vernon Jordan Jr. to testify as part of the trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Pelosi, Trump tout deal on new NAFTA | McConnell says no trade vote until impeachment trial wraps up | Lawmakers push spending deadline to Thursday McConnell: Senate impeachment trial will begin in January Manchin warns he’ll slow-walk government funding bill until he gets deal on miners legislation MORE (R-Ky.), during a weekly press conference on Tuesday, laid out two possible paths for what could happen in Trump’s impeachment trial after the House managers and Trump’s team make their case.

“It could go down the path of calling witnesses and basically having another trial or it could decide and again 51 members could make that decision that they have heard enough and believe they know what would happen and could move to vote on the two articles of impeachment sent over to us by the House. Those are the options. No decisions have been made yet,” McConnell said.

Pressed on his preference and how he thinks any potential witnesses should be handled, the tightlipped GOP leader demurred, saying: “We will make that decision after we have heard the opening arguments.”

The discussions among GOP senators about skipping witnesses come even as the White House is saying it wants to call Schiff, Hunter Biden and others to testify in a Senate trial. Republicans have viewed them as top targets for weeks, but House Democrats blocked their request to call them as part of the public hearings.

“I know the president has made clear he wants Adam Schiff, he wants Hunter Biden, he wants Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump supporters at Pa. rally ‘upset’ after Democrats introduce impeachment articles Biden narrowly ahead in Iowa as Sanders surges, Warren drops: poll Democrats reach cusp of impeachment MORE, and many others, but we don’t have a witness list past what he has already said publicly,” Hogan Gidley, a spokesman for the White House, told reporters on Tuesday.

The White House has not formally said who it will try to call as part of a Senate trial. Senators said on Tuesday that they had not gotten a final decision from Trump’s team about what their game plan is or who, if anyone, they would like to call.

Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunSenate braces for brawl on Trump impeachment rules Trump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans Pressure grows on House GOP leaders to hold line ahead of impeachment trial MORE (R-Ind.) said GOP senators were debating rules around witnesses, but the discussions were ongoing.

“I think the issue would be whether you’re going to call witnesses or not, in general,” he added.

Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerSenate braces for brawl on Trump impeachment rules GOP senator blocks Armenian genocide resolution Trump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans MORE (R-N.D.) predicted the White House would be able to get the 51 votes to call witnesses, including Hunter Biden, but questioned the potential political fallout. Republicans have several senators in tough races next year including two — Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGroup of veterans call on lawmakers to support impeachment, ‘put country over politics’ Defense bill includes fix for military families’ survivor benefits Potential Dem defectors face pressure on impeachment MORE (Maine) and Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerGroup of veterans call on lawmakers to support impeachment, ‘put country over politics’ Here are the Senate Republicans who could vote to convict Trump GOP senators unveil bill to expand ‘opportunity zone’ reporting requirements MORE (Colo.) — from Clinton-won states.

“Obviously House managers might want to call [former national security adviser] John Bolton John BoltonBolton rips Trump administration’s move to block UN meeting on North Korea Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Kim Jong Un cannot afford to fail again MORE and the president might want to call the whistleblower. There are probably a lot of senators who would rather not vote on either of those,” Cramer said.

Pressed specifically on Hunter Biden, Cramer added: “I think 51 senators would vote for that. Now 40 of them might rather not vote. … I think the political problem is what happens to some of the 51 in the upcoming election.”