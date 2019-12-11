Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who has denied his resignation had anything to do with his work in Ukraine had anything to do with his resignation, said Wednesday that the evidence will show that Ukraine tried to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

“I was going over there, and I got the clear indication, and this casual conversation with the country’s leadership at that particular point in time, well before (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy was even perceived to be a legitimate candidate much less winning, that there was some interest in our election and it wasn’t necessarily in President Trump’s favor,” Perry, an ex-Texas governor, told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

Perry’s work in Ukraine has come under scrutiny in the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

He predicted on Wednesday that the ongoing impeachment investigation is “really going to hurt” Democrats, but they “don’t know, don’t care, I supposed, how this is going to reflect on them.”

Perry also commented on the timing of the House Democrats when announcing that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal had been reached, calling the politics being played as being “as intense as deep as, as muddled as” any that has ever been in Washington, D.C.

“Dan Crenshaw, a congressman from Texas, had a very interesting take on this thing, and that is that what the Democrats traded for this, one of the things that they traded for this, was to do away with some patent protections for United States pharmaceutical companies, and I think that he’s correct in this,” said Perry.