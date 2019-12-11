Rudy Giuliani has reached a confidential settlement in his bitterly contested divorce, but other legal troubles loom because of his activities in Ukraine that have brought the scrutiny of federal investigators.

Giuliani, 75, the former two-term New York City mayor, and his third wife, Judith Nathan, reached a confidential resolution Tuesday that settles all claims in their case, Nathan’s lawyer, Bernard Clair, told USA Today.

“Mr. and Mrs. Giuliani intend to remain friends in the years to come, and they wish each other the best of luck in the future,” Clair said in a statement.

The settlement cancels a scheduled January divorce trial in New York State Supreme Court. Nathan filed to end the couple’s 15-year marriage in April 2018.

Regarding Ukraine, Giuliani is under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, which he headed before becoming mayor in 1993.

The probe in part centers on Giuliani’s work with two associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, USA Today reports.

The Soviet-born businessmen allegedly helped the former mayor seek damaging information in Kyiv about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Their work for Giuliani has been under investigation since early this year — and they and two others were indicted in October on federal charges of scheming to funnel foreign dollars to U.S. election candidates and campaign committees.

The four have pleaded not guilty.

In addition, Giuliani has denied wrongdoing regarding Parnas and Fruman and told USA Today that he had no information about the federal investigation.

Giuliani, Parnas and Fruman lobbied President Trump to remove Marie Yovanovitch as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, which was detailed in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings last month.

Giuliani’s dealings with Parnas and Fruman have now brought them to the attention of the House impeachment probe.

Giuliani and Fruman did not respond to congressional subpoenas to supply documents and testify about their efforts on President Trump’s behalf in Ukraine, according to the report.

President Trump has also denied knowing Parnas and Fruman, though they have taken pictures with Trump at the White House.

However, Parnas, reportedly angered by Trump’s disavowal, has indicated a willingness to provide information to House investigators if he were granted immunity from prosecution, USA Today reports.