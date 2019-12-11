FBI Continued Surveillance Of Carter Page Even As Investigation Weakened, DOJ Watchdog Says

More Than Half Of Catholics Are Open To Re-Electing Trump, Poll Shows

Rand Paul Stands His Ground With Neil Cavuto On Impeachment, Earns A ‘Clever’ On Last Response

Police Investigating Teacher For Pulling Off Student’s ‘Women For Trump’ Pin

Arkansas Football Coach Sam Pittman Cries During Introductory Press Conference

Mexican National Who Illegally Voted In Five Federal Elections Sentenced To Prison

Gunmen In New Jersey Targeted Jewish Supermarket, Says Mayor

‘The Irishman’ Has Been Viewed By More Than 26 Million People, Could Hit 40 Million In Its First 28 Days

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Is Named TIME’s 2019 Person Of The Year

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz Shoots Footballs For Gender Reveal

Hockey Player Gets Annihilated In Amazing Viral Video

‘Incredible Bulls**t’: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger Faces Constituents’ Wrath Over Impeachment Support

‘Reckless Disregard For The Truth’: Dan Bongino Sues The Daily Beast For Defamation

EXCLUSIVE: Comey Claims To Be Vindicated By The IG Report—Rand Paul Has Other Thoughts

Poll Shows Majority Of Voters Oppose Impeaching And Removing Trump From Office

Democrats Won’t Let Lack Of Evidence Stop Impeachment

ONWUKA: Tax Grinches (Sanders And Warren) Want To Kill Charitable Christmas Giving

NORQUIST: Pelosi Is Pushing A 95 Percent Penalty On Drug Companies — But Americans Would Pay The Price

Insurance Companies Ask Supreme Court For $12 Billion In Obamacare Losses

Analysis: IG’s FISA Report Undercuts ‘Schiff Memo,’ Which Defended FBI And Steele Dossier

Japan, Inc. Was The Overture To China The Hegemon, And Both Resisted The Free-Trade Dogma

AG Bill Barr Blasts ‘Completely Irresponsible Press,’ Hits FBI For ‘Gross Abuses’ In Trump Probe

Here’s What’s Happened To The FBI Officials Who Led Trump-Russia Probe