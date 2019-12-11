President Donald Trump unloaded on “scum” at the FBI at his rally in Pennsylvania tonight, following yesterday’s IG report from DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz.

Horowitz’s report concluded that there was no evidence of political bias in the opening of the Russia investigation and that there was sufficient predicate for it, but also found serious errors in the Carter Page FISA application process.

The president tonight touted the report and said, “The inspector general found that the FBI’s spying application contained 17 errors and omissions commonly known as lies and deceit! When the FBI — and you have great people in the FBI, but not in leadership. You have not good people in leadership.”

Trump was referring there to James Comey and Andrew McCabe, among others, though today he was ripping current FBI Director Christopher Wray for his comments yesterday reacting to the report.

Trump accused officials of hiding a “frame-up” so “they could keep it going on, thinking they were going to hurt us politically.”

“Look how they have hurt people. They’ve destroyed the lives of people that were great people. That are still great people,” the president continued. “Their lives have been destroyed by scum. Okay? By scum.”

Trump added that he’s still anticipating the review being conducted by U.S. attorney John Durham (though POTUS referred to him as “Bull Durham“).

