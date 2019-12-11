Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted radio host Howard Stern, insisting that the long-time shock jock “doesn’t seem to think, ever, about the majesty of God or the need for the spiritual component.”

Hannity’s remarks were in response to Stern reportedly mocking Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt over her faith. In May, Stern reportedly joked about Earhardt relying on her religion to get through “bouts of loneliness.”

What are the details?

“Honestly, he was like totally making fun of your ‘Bible Study,’ and what was really interesting to me is I actually viewed it for you. You had something that he didn’t have,” Hannity began during the latest episode of “Ainsley’s Bible Study.”

“Now, I’ve interviewed Howard on radio and on TV. I’ve admired him a lot. He’s a great champion,” he continued. “What I realized in that interview is he does not understand — as smart, talented and gifted; I will concede all of that to him — and honest as he is, he doesn’t have what you have, which is he doesn’t seem to think, ever, about the majesty of God or the need for the spiritual component.”

“There is a spiritual component to this experience on earth,” Hannity reasoned. “You’re confident when you believe in God, so he was just making fun of it. You were talking about how, you know, you felt the presence of God coming in your life during a tough time, and I felt, ‘Wow. Howard does not understand that,’ as smart as he is. I’m not saying anything bad. You know, you’re a friend, so I didn’t like him attacking you, but I thought it made you look good.”