Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller should be fired after the release earlier this year of a series of emails he sent to a media outlet promoting white nationalism, Sen. Chris Coons said Wednesday.

“Stephen Miller is a cancer at the very heart of the values of this presidency,” the Delaware Democrat, who joined with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in the call to oust Miller, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I hope that more senators will join us in saying these expressed views released in recent e-mails show that not only is he disqualified from serving, but that President (Donald) Trump should abandon his hateful rhetoric and move towards representing all Americans.”

In November, the Southern Poverty Law Center published the emails Miller sent, with links to white nationalist sites, to editors at the conservative website Breitbart News in 2015 and 2016, leading at that time to a joint statement from the House Progressive Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus calling for Miller to step down.

With Miller as a senior policy advisor of President Donald Trump’s, “it tells us everything we need to know about where (he) is on immigration policy, on his views of people of different racial backgrounds and where some of his most divisive actions have come from.”

He added that people in the Senate who have worked on a bipartisan basis to resolve impasses over immigration can see a “straight line” between Miller’s “hateful views and opinions” and the decisions that have been made, including separating parents from their children.

