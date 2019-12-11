Rep. Sharice DavidsSharice DavidsWarren adds Ayanna Pressley as campaign co-chair Overnight Health Care: Democratic group to only endorse AG candidates who back abortion rights | Protect Our Care launches seven-figure ad buy to boost vulnerable Dems | California sues Juul Group launches seven-figure ad buy boosting vulnerable Democrats on drug prices MORE (D-Kan.) has announced plans to vote in favor of the articles of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Lawmakers dismiss Chinese retaliatory threat to US tech MORE House Democrats unveiled Tuesday.

The freshman Democrat said in a statement she did not arrive at her decision to back the charges of obstruction of justice and abuse of power lightly, adding: “It is not what I came to Congress to do.”

“But I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, and I take that responsibility very seriously,” she said.

Davids won election to Kansas’s 3rd District by beating out a four-term Republican incumbent, former Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderFeehery: How Republicans can win back the suburbs K Street giants scoop up coveted ex-lawmakers Kansas Senate race splits wide open without Pompeo MORE (R-Kan.), last year. Her district supported Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally ‘upset’ after Democrats introduce impeachment articles Hillary Clinton documentary to premiere at Sundance MORE in the polls by 1 point in the 2016 presidential election. However, the district also backed John McCain John Sidney McCainEx-Rep. Scott Taylor to seek old Virginia seat Man acquitted over tweet offering 0 to killing an ICE agent Lessons of the Kamala Harris campaign MORE and Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Mellman: Looking to Iowa Potential Dem defectors face pressure on impeachment MORE in the 2008 and 2012 presidential contests.

Davids’s office said her win made her the first Kansas Democrat to be elected to Congress in a decade. Davids is the only Democrat representing Kansas in Congress.

“The evidence uncovered by the House impeachment inquiry is overwhelming. And the facts are uncontested,” she said in the statement. “President Trump used the office of the Presidency to solicit foreign interference in our elections for his own personal, political benefit.”

“He pressured Ukraine’s President to investigate his political rival, while withholding millions in taxpayer-funded aide to Ukraine,” she continued. “And since this information came to light, President Trump has defied congressional subpoenas, withholding critical documents and testimony.”

House Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment against the president at a press conference on Tuesday morning, exactly 11 weeks after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally ‘upset’ after Democrats introduce impeachment articles California GOP candidate arrested on stalking charges MORE (D-Calif.) announced the formal launch of the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings in Ukraine.

The articles were the result of weeks of investigation by lawmakers into whether Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the announcement of politically favorable investigations. The announcement by House Democrats on Tuesday also comes after weeks of public hearings.

In her statement on Tuesday, Davids said it was “a sad day for our country.”

“But we must continue to make progress on the issues impacting Kansas’ Third District, and that is exactly what I intend to do,” she continued.

She also added in the statement that it remains her “top priority to deliver results for the people of Kansas” and touted a recent bipartisan agreement reached on the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement that she said “will bolster Kansas’ economy and support our workers.”