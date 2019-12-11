The House Judiciary Committee debates articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and other liberal committee members announced their Articles of Impeachment on Tuesday morning at 9 AM ET.

Democrats are still not even through with their investigation but they got a timeline to meet!

What crooks!

The Sham Charges in the Sham Impeachment:

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

The House Democrats were hoping the country would support their latest coup attempt to remove Trump.

But only 994 people were watching live tonight.

Compare that to a Trump rally last night that had 31,000 live viewers on YouTube and 2 million on Facebook.

