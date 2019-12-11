Another so-called “moderate” Democrat Elissa Slotkin suddenly says she’s undecided.

Democrat Elissa Slotkin was involved in Obama’s failed Iran deal where Obama sent billions in cold hard cash to the regime in an effort to sign the deal! This was the worst deal in US and world history and the last straw and reason Donald Trump decided to run for President.

As explained in Obamabomb: A Dangerous and Growing National Security Fraud , the nuclear deal with Iran and the Obama administration’s defense of it are rife with deceptions and outright lies. False narratives were provided by the Obama administration (which included individuals like Slotkin) that praised the terrible deal that involved the Obama administration providing $150 billion in sanctions relief to Iran after Iran complied with certain requirements. Verification of Iran complying with the deal and not working on gaining nuclear bomb capabilities were not in place in the deal and Obama may have broken the law in ensuring the deal’s execution.

Months after it occurred, news broke that the Obama administration secretly sent $400 million in cash equivalents on an unmarked cargo plane to Iran on January 17, 2016, to facilitate a swap that day of four innocent Americans held by Iran. Seven Iranian criminals held by the US were also released. Obama said that it was not a ransom for the release of the prisoners but later the State Department admitted it was. Another $1.3 billion was later reported as also being provided to Iran.

Slotkin edged out Trump supporter Rep. Mike Bishop in 2018 after Paul Ryan pulled all support and funding weeks before the midterm election.

Slotkin promised to be a moderate Democrat.

But, as alway, that was a lie.

Slotkin told her new constituents (she never lived in the district for years before the 2018 election) in October that she would support the impeachment of Donald Trump based on rumors heard by an anti-Trump CIA operative.

Rep. Slotkin was booed loudly at her town hall after making this announcement.

WATCH: House Democrat Elissa Slotkin gets booed at a Town Hall in Michigan after announcing she supports impeaching President Trump. “When you fell off the cliff for me, was when you joined the coup against our President.” pic.twitter.com/VMMRM2FKhZ — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 7, 2019

But now, all of the sudden, Slotkin is getting cold feet.

She now says she’s undecided.

Elissa Slotkin, freshman Democrat from swing district, told me she’s hearing “constantly” from voters about impeachment. “The phones are ringing off the hook. We literally can’t pick up the phones fast enough — and it’s people on both sides of it.” She says she’s undecided pic.twitter.com/pCSaDWKHNH — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 11, 2019

