Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader garnered attention this week for wearing a see-through dress to the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year awards in New York City.

“The Baton Rouge, La., native’s modeling career was launched after she was ‘hand-picked’ during a search by the magazine and officially won the title of its ‘rookie’ of 2020,” Fox News reported. “Nader’s sheer dress left little to the imagination Monday night, and the young model opted for flesh-colored undergarments to complete the risque look.”

On Instagram, the 23-year-old wrote: “Had so much fun celebrating the bad ass @mrapinoe at @sportsillustrated SportsPerson of the Year awards!”

Leftist soccer player Megan Rapinoe was named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsperson of the Year” earlier this week and used her acceptance speech to push left-wing politics.

“I feel like I have to take this opportunity to thank the person, for whom I don’t feel like I would be here without,” Rapinoe began in her acceptance speech. “Someone’s who’s courage and bravery was so bright and bold. A person filled with conviction, unafraid of the consequences because he knew, it really wasn’t about playing it safe, it was about doing what was necessary, and backing down to exactly nobody.”

“So while I’m enjoying all of this unprecedented—and, frankly, a little bit uncomfortable—attention and personal success, in large part due to my activism off the field, Colin Kaepernick is still effectively banned from the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of known and systematic police brutality against people of color, known and systematic racial injustice, and known and systematic white supremacy,” Rapinoe claimed.

Kaepernick is not “banned” from the NFL; in fact, the NFL recently organized a workout just for him. Though scouts from some 25 of the league’s 32 teams gathered for the workout, the former 49ers quarterback skipped the event, instead holding his own workout in which he put on a lackluster performance and then accused the league of “running” from him.

“I see no clearer example of that system being alive and well than me standing before you right now. It would be a slap in the face to Colin, and to so many other faces, not to acknowledge, and for me personally, to work relentlessly to dismantle that system that benefits some over the detriment of others, and frankly is quite literally tearing us apart in this country,” Rapinoe continued. “I’ve gained this incredible platform in such a short period of time, but I’m not going to stand on it alone. I refuse to do that. There’s going to be ladders on every side, all over the place. And I’m not going to act like it wasn’t Colin Kaepernick, Tarana Burke and the #MeToo Movement, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi of Black Lives Matter, the women of Time’s Up, Harvey Milk, Gloria Steinem, Audre ‪Lorde, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, and the injustices that so many others face that have put me in this very position.”

“And I’m not going to act like my whiteness has nothing to do with me standing before you now. I don’t want to live in that kind of world. I don’t think that kind of world is the world that suits everybody and is going to move us forward in the direction that we need to go,” Rapinoe concluded. “We’ve got to switch the game up. Caring is cool. Lending your platform to others is cool. Sharing your knowledge and your success and your influence and your power is cool. Giving all the f**ks is cool. Doing more is cool.”