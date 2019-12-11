(CNBC) — Stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it will likely not raise rates in 2020, removing the fear among investors that it would repeat a mistake it made last year by tightening monetary policy prematurely and knocking the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27 points, or 0.1. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% and Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, following three decreases in a row. The central bank also indicated it does not expect any policy changes through at least 2020.

