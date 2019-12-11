The mother of a Michigan teen has filed a police report over claims the girl’s teacher ripped a “Women for Trump” pin off her T-shirt, reports WILX.

Sadie Earegood, 16, of Mason High School in Mason, Michigan, claims she was assaulted by her teacher, Paul Kato, when he ripped her pin from her shirt.

“I was just really shocked that a teacher would especially do that,” she told the TV station. “He’s talking about the ‘Women for Trump’ pin, and I said, ‘that’s fine you don’t have to like it, we can have our opinions.'”

Earegood then said Kato started to take the pin off.

“He grabbed it, and I pulled, I tried to push his hand away, and he grabbed my shoulder,” she said. “[He] just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more, and I just started backing up.”

Kato, said Earegood, then put the pin upside down on his shirt, stating it belonged that way.

Capi Earegood, Sadie’s mother, told the news outlet she made a “criminal assault and larceny report against the teacher.

“He had no right to put his hands on my child over a pin or anything else. The first amendment gives everyone the right to express their freedom of speech. No one should get that upset about someone wearing a political pin.”