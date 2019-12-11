A Texas boy made quite an impression during an interview with a local television station on Wednesday, when he showed up wearing his Sunday best for the opportunity to someday gain a forever family.

But it wasn’t just the suit that set this child apart — when he opened his mouth, he spoke of his faith and credited the Lord for being the reason he still smiles after years in foster care.

What are the details?

Jonah, 12, sat down with

WFAA-TV in Dallas to be featured on the station’s “Wednesday’s Child” segment, regular reports that “offer a glimpse into a child’s life in foster care who wants more than anything to be adopted.”

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the station promised, “We guarantee you haven’t met a person like 12-year-old Jonah.”

The honor roll student spoke passionately during the interview about how God has carried him through tribulations and helps him keep a smile on his face despite the challenges he’s faced during his young life.

“He’s brought me through many, many things,” Jonah said of the Lord. “As far as abuse, before I came to CPS, he brought me through a lot…just, a lot, overall.”

Jonah credits the Lord for blessing him despite what he’s been through. “Waking me up this morning, you know what I mean? Starting me on my way, I’m in my right mind, I know what I’m doing, I know who I am, and I’m proud of the person that I am.”

“Reason why I want to be adopted,” Jonah says, “is because I know there’s a family out there that fits me in the best possible way that they can.”

When asked about why he wore a suit to the interview, Jonah explained, “Well, I felt I needed to be proper in the most way that I could.”

Anything else?

WFAA noted: “For more information on Jonah, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us, if you’re already licensed.”