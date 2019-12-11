Dianne Feinstein

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified Wednesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Chairman Lindsey Graham.

Ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) lashed out at US Attorney General Bill Barr and said the FBI’s multiple investigations into Trump were not politically motivated.

To be clear, Horowitz’s report concluded there were 17 errors, 51 violations and 9 false statements ALL against Trump and Feinstein thinks the American people are stupid enough to believe that this was all a coincidence.

“Beginning last spring, the attorney general expressed his belief that senior government officials may have, quote, ‘put a thumb on the scale,’ end quote, because of political bias against Trump,” Feinstein said.

“There is no Deep State. Simply put, the FBI investigation was motivated by facts, not bias,” she added.

Feinstein is defending the FBI’s investigations into Trump because she was heavily involved the hoax and still hasn’t been held accountable for her actions.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says IG report “conclusively refutes” claims of political motivation by Pres. Trump, Attorney General Barr. “There is no Deep State. Simply put, the FBI investigation was motivated by facts, not bias.” https://t.co/c868WmRcbL pic.twitter.com/GjdwDWzPi3 — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2019

Dianne Feinstein is one of the most corrupt members of the Senate who has served for decades all the while enriching herself.

Feinstein had a Chinese spy on her payroll for 20 years whilst her husband Richard Blum traveled to China on a regular basis and made hundreds of millions of dollars off of his Chinese investments and we have to sit here and get lectured by her?

