A new poll released on Tuesday shows 51% of registered voters are against impeachment President Trump and removing him from office. Just 45% support the move.

“With Washington in turmoil and House Democrats poised to vote on impeaching the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, American voters signal they are slightly more inclined not to impeach than to impeach,’ Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

And another new poll from Monmouth poll shows Trump got a 7-point boost in support as House Democrats move forward with impeachment Trump.

Monmouth poll: Should Trump be re-elected [yes/no]? Before impeachment inquiry (8/19): 39/57

After impeachment inquiry (12/19): 43/54 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 10, 2019

Trump also topped all Democrats among independents.

2020 candidates favorability among independents (fav/unfav): Trump: 49/48

Sanders: 39/56

Biden: 38/57

Buttigieg: 34/33

Warren: 32/55

Bloomberg: 25/56 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 10, 2019

The Quinnipiac poll follows a trio of surveys from Firehouse Strategies showing Trump leading in the swing states Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

“As the race currently stands, President Trump is in the lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in hypothetical match-ups against former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Across the three states, Trump’s closest contest is against Joe Biden, although the president leads by an average of 6 percentage points against each Democrat,” Firehouse said.

“In Michigan, Trump is polling ahead of Biden by five percentage points, Sanders by six points, Warren by nine points, Buttigieg by eleven points, and Bloomberg by eleven points. The president consistently runs behind Democratic contenders aged 18-35 but does well among other age cohorts, especially those aged 55 years or older. For example, in a head-to-head contest of Trump against Bernie Sanders, Michiganders aged 18-35 support Sanders over Trump 58% to 34% but those aged 55+ support the president over Sanders 53% to 37%.”

