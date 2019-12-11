Eric Ciaramella and his idol Obama

What a joke.

TIME Magazine is expected to name Eric Ciaramella, the anti-Trump CIA “whistleblower” as their Person of the Year on Wednesday.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

TIME magazine will name the anonymous federal employee whose whistleblower report set off President Donald Trump’s impending impeachment its 2019 Person of the Year, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. The whistleblower himself never emerged publicly to tell his story, and the publication will also honor the civil servants who came forward to testify before Congress about the events described in his report. That report centered on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. It charged that Trump used “the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

Ukraine was the origin of the Trump Russia collusion noax and it ran right through the office of Eric Caramella.

More on Ciaramella…



CIA snitch Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint on August 12 over President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky where the two discussed ferreting out corruption. This included talk on investigating the Biden crime family. Ciaramella was not on the call. He just heard about it and his report was filled with inaccuracies.

** The so-called “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella is a Democrat who had a “professional” tie to a 2020 Democrat.

** Ciaramella coordinated and took guidance from Adam Schiff’s staff and Schiff lied about it.

** Schiff’s staff recommended attorneys for the so called “whistleblower.”

** Ciaramella was kicked out of the White House for leaking negative stories about Donald Trump in 2017.

** Trump-hater Ciaramella was behind the fake story that Putin told Trump to fire Comey — a COMPLETE FAKE NEWS STORY from 2017!

** Ciaramella’s attorneys worked for James Clapper, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and donated to Joe Biden.

** An attorney for Ciaramella is a member of the #Resistance.

** Ciaramella worked with Joe Biden in the executive branch when he was Vice President.

** Ciaramella had no problem with the Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s million dollar pay-for-play scandal with Ukraine.

** Ciaramella traveled with Joe Biden to the Ukraine.

** Ciaramella worked with DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa in the creation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

** A former associate of James Clapper, Charles McCullough, assisted Ciaramella with his complaint against Trump.

** And Adam Schiff’s aides, Abigail Grace and Sean Misko worked with Ciaramella in the White House.

** Eric Ciaramella was a guest of Joe Biden to a luncheon with the Italian Prime Minister in 2016.

** And as The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today Eric Ciaramella hosted the White House meeting in January 2016 when Ukrainian officials were told to get rid of the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma.

This is why Adam Schiff does not want Eric Ciaramella’s name mentioned during the public testimony this week.

And Lindsey Graham promises to keep this information on Ciaramella hidden from the US public.

