“Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie had eye surgery Wednesday, her NBC colleagues told morning viewers, Yahoo reported.

Guthrie needed the surgery to repair the retina in her right eye that tore last month when her three-year old son threw a sharp toy train at her eye while they were playing.

Guthrie had tried to avoid the surgery since the accident by resting and having laser procedure on an almost daily basis, but in the end the surgery was deemed necessary.

The “Today” show anchor also has tried to continue working since the incident, including hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Over the weekend, Guthrie and her husband held a birthday party for their son, according to People.

Guthrie said her son does not fully understand what he did to her, which she said was just as well.

“I wouldn’t want to make him feel bad for it,” she said. “He hears me talking about it and he has no idea.”

However, Guthrie related that one time “I was FaceTiming with my mom to tell her and he came running in and said, ‘I did it!'”

