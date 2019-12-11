A transgender New York Times contributing opinion writer slammed conservatives Wednesday for not understanding allegedly “queer” aspects of the children’s Christmas movie, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Contributing opinion writer writes that “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is laced with LGBTQ innuendo, citing a “fabulously blond elf who doesn’t like to make toys,” a reindeer “cast out” by his loved ones, Rudolph’s father covering up his son’s nose, and a “whole island populated by outcasts.”

“Welcome to ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ the queerest holiday special ever,” Boylan writes, adding that the whole movie feels “L.G.B.T.Q. friendly.” Boylan describes watching the movie as a young boy and crying over what Boylan saw as LGBTQ themes. (RELATED: 12-Year-Old UK Boy To Begin Transitioning Gender, Taking Hormone Blockers: ‘When Is Someone Going To Chop My Winky Off?’)

Boylan argues that conservatives “who love this old holiday chestnut” will be furious to hear the children’s Chrismas movie cast in such a light.

I just wrote in the NYT about how conservatives miss the point of a lot of aspects of Christmas, how are your mentions today, I’m fine. — Jingle Finney Boylan???? (@JennyBoylan) December 11, 2019

“But if you watch the show without understanding that its central conflict is the way people who are different are constantly shunned and humiliated — well, I don’t know what show you’re watching,” Boylan writes. “It’s not ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ I can tell you that, a show in which, at the climax, ‘even Santa realizes that maybe he was wrong.”

Boylan adds that conservatives miss the point of many aspects of Christmas.

“Is it really possible that anyone can watch (or read) Charles Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ without understanding its fundamental critique of capitalism,” Boylan asks, before taking a dig at Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “(Say this in your best Laura Ingraham voice: ‘Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?’) What do they suppose is meant in ‘Good King Wenceslas’ by the line, ‘Ye who now shall bless the poor shall yourselves find blessing’?”

The writer finishes by telling readers that the holiday season is hard for those who identify as LGBTQ. Boylan describes a wish to see elf character, Hermey, as an adult who makes “It Get Better” videos for a “younger generation of closeted elves.”

“As for me, I was able in time to do just that. As of this Christmas, I’ve spent more than a third of my life as a happily out member of the L.G.B.T. community,” adds the Times writer.

“The holidays can be hard for everyone — but they can be especially hard for queer people sundered from their families. So many Charlies, stuck inside their boxes. So many Spotted Elephants.”

Boylan did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

