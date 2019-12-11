President Donald Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen asked a federal judge to cut his three-year prison sentence for bank fraud and other crimes because he provided “substantial assistance” to Congress and prosecutors.

Cohen, once a combative New York lawyer who bullied Trump’s enemies and paid money to silence a porn star, was an intimate witness to Trump’s business dealings and his internal campaign decisions.

Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, filed his request on Wednesday in federal court in New York.