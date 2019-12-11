Campaigning for president is hard.

It’s even harder when you’re 77 years old.

That’s how old former Vice President Joe Biden is. And he’s crisscrossing the country in an effort to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. That means he’s in New Hampshire one day, Iowa the next, then South Carolina or Virginia or Texas.

But sometimes, Biden doesn’t know exactly where he is.

When Biden was campaigning in Keene, New Hampshire, in August, he said: “I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?”

And he’s confused Iowa with New Hampshire, too. And Ohio with Iowa.

On Tuesday, President Trump, 72, pondered Biden’s gaffes.

“Hey, have you ever noticed where Biden keeps saying he’s in the wrong state?” Trump asked supporters at a massive campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“What is wrong with this guy? What’s wrong with him?” Trump said. “There’s something wrong … how many times can you do that?”

Trump also mocked Biden for raising his hand during a debate when a moderator asked candidates if they would give medical coverage to illegal aliens if elected president.

“He just raises his hand, he has no clue what he’s doing. Remember [how] he looked?” Trump said.

Biden’s been getting it wrong for a long time.

“We need you to stand with us!” Biden said in Virginia during the 2012 presidential election. “We need us to go out there and make sure, ladies and gentlemen, that with you — and I mean this — with you, we can win North Carolina again!”

And there are a slew of other examples.

Biden on Sunday said he sometimes muffs his words when he’s tired.

“I’ll find myself searching for a second” to find the right words, Biden told Axios.

“I’ve always attributed that to being tired and not to the stutter. I don’t think of myself as continuing to stutter,” Biden said. “Look, the mistakes I make are mistakes. And some people think I still stutter. I don’t think of myself that way.”

In the Axios interview, Biden also dismissed concerns about other errors — for instance, when he said the Parkland massacre happened or when he could not remember the decade of the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. He also referred to the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, as taking place in Houston and Michigan.

“[Voters] don’t think I lost a step,” he said. “There’s no evidence to suggest that. You guys love it. You guys love it. But I haven’t seen any evidence of that.”

And Biden recounted how he stuttered as a child. “I remember stuttering when I had to speak publicly, when I had to stand up and read. When I had to. And it was mortifying,” Biden said.

But he said that made him a better speaker, saying his difficulty in speaking was “maybe the best thing that ever happened to me because it gave me an insight that I don’t know that I would have ever had before, that everybody has something … that is not something they’re able to overcome just by saying, ‘I’m not going to do that.’”