A supporter of President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to ‘forever wars’ Lawmakers dismiss Chinese retaliatory threat to US tech MORE who was at his rally in Hershey, Pa., on Tuesday said in an interview that he thinks the president’s impeachment and removal from office would bring about “the second Civil War.”

In footage of the interview, the man, who donned a red, white and blue hat that read “Trump 2020” on the top, said that if Trump was removed from office, he thinks it “would cause physical violence in this country that we haven’t seen since the first Civil War.”

“I think it would become the second Civil War,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was one of several supporters CBS News pressed outside the rally on Tuesday afternoon about their thoughts on Trump potentially being impeached and removed from office.

Another supporter speaking on the matter said that he thinks “there would be a strong,” “very negative,” movement with “possible violence.”

“There’ll be a lot of mad Americans. Possibly, 70, 80 thousand — 70, 80 million Americans on the loose, not very happy,” he said. “What we’re seeing is a divided country. Both sides are dug in, no one’s budging.”

“We have families torn apart — including my family,” he continued. “My daughters are liberal, I’m conservative. Now that this whole thing has been going on, we just had a problem at Thanksgiving. Very unfortunate.”

One man at the rally repeatedly said that he doesn’t believe Trump will be removed in the Senate when approached by a reporter.

“He’s not gonna be removed. He’s not gonna be removed. He’s not gonna be removed,” he said, to which an off-screen CBS News reporter responded: “Do you feel confident in that?”

“My .357 Magnum is comfortable with that. End of story,” he added.

A woman told the outlet that she doesn’t think the president is “going to get impeached” at all. “I really don’t agree with it,” she added.

“I mean, he’s like the best president. It’s not gonna work out,” she added.

Another woman said she didn’t see any evidence of wrongdoing by Trump, hours after House Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment against him, which charge him with obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

“Did he do something wrong? It doesn’t appear to me that he did. But I think it’s going to be very hard for people to change anyone’s mind,” she said, adding: “As a Trump supporter, I believe in him.”

During his rally on Tuesday night, Trump knocked House Democrats over the impeachment inquiry into his dealings in Ukraine and accused the process of being partisan.

“They’re impeaching me. You want to know why? Because they want to win an election,” Trump asserted.

His rally in Pennsylvania marks his first in the swing state, which he won by a slim margin in the 2016 presidential election, in several months.