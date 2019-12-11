There are 31 Democrats who are running next year in districts won by Donald J. Trump in 2016.

Two House Democrats who represent Trump districts voted against formalizing the House impeachment probe back in October.

Jeff Van Drew, 66, a freshman who represents New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, 75, a conservative Democrat who represents Minnesota’s 7th District, were the only two lawmakers from either party to cross the aisle.

President Trump carried Rep. Collin Peterson’s district by nearly 31 points in 2016.

In early December Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee signaled he may abandon Pelosi’s sinking ship. Kildee said his constituents would prefer Congress to focus on “kitchen-table” issues rather than impeaching President Donald Trump.

And a new poll by American Action Network finds three more “moderate” Democrats are likely to face defeat in November for backing the sham impeachment.

AAN polled in the swing districts of Reps. SUSIE LEE (D-Nev.) and ANTHONY BRINDISI (D-N.Y.) and the very heavily Trump district represented by Rep. KENDRA HORN (D-Okla.). HERE’S THE TOPLINE: IMPEACHMENT APPEARS — at this point, according to this polling — to be a liability. In BRINDISI’S and LEE’S districts, 53% of voters are less likely to vote for them if they support impeachment. 48% of voters are less likely to vote for HORN — whose district is quite conservative. THIS IS NOTABLE TOO … MORE THAN 60% in each of these districts say they believe voters, not the impeachment process, should decide whether to keep Trump in office.

Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who was a vocal impeachment supporter, signaled on Wednesday she was undecided.

And two more Democrats are in deep trouble with voters for supporting the sham impeachment.

Freshman Democrat in New Mexico Xochitl Torress Small is in trouble in state we eye as Trump pickup in 2020.

Longtime Democrat Matt Cartwright in Pennsylvania is underwater on impeachment.

Pelosi’s sham, partisan impeachment will cost her caucus members their careers. 2 more campaign polls, NM & PA

(@RepTorresSmall @RepCartwright). Freshman Dem in NM in trouble in state we eye as Trump pickup in 2020. Longtime Dem in PA underwater on impeachment. More to come! pic.twitter.com/ozUwoYYQYK — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 11, 2019

Democrats can lose no more than 18 members to pass their sham political impeachment on President Trump.

Here are the 31 Democrats WILL LOSE THEIR SEAT if they DARE to vote for this sham impeachment!

Via Paul Sperry.

Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Lucy McBath’s (D-Ga.)

Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa)

Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)

Cindy Axne’s (D-Iowa)

Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)

Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.)

Chris Pappas’s (D-N.H.)

Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.)

Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.)

Max Rose (D-N.Y.)

Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.)

Kendra Horn(D-Okla.)

Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.)

Ben McAdams (D-Utah)

Elaine Luria’s (D-Va.)

Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

A vote for impeachment is a vote to the unemployment line.</strong

The post Two More Democrats Underwater on Impeachment — 9 Total are Waffling or Will Vote No on Pelosi’s Sham Impeachment – Dems Can Lose No More than 18 Total appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.