Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, assured lawmakers Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s controversial pardons will not affect the U.S. military.

“We do maintain, and we will maintain, good order and discipline,” Milley said before the House Armed Services Committee when asked by Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., whether Trump’s moves to pardon or restore rank of three service members had set a precedent that the rule of law does not apply in combat zones.

“We will not turn into a gang of raping, burning, and pillaging throughout – as the sergeant major implies . . . That is not going to happen as a result of this or anything else.”

Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran, said he had received a text message from a Marine sergeant major raising concerns about Trump’s decision.

The unidentified sergeant major called Trump’s efforts “appalling” and said it “encourages folks to start burning villages and pillaging like Genghis Khan.”

“I think that the uniform code of military justice and the means by which we maintain good order and disciple are a critical element in order to maintain that capability and some level of humanity in combat zones,” Milley said, adding the president is “part of the process” and has the legal authorities to intervene.