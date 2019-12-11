Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) posted what he saw as a “staggering” admission from Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz about FISA abuses.

Horowitz was speaking before the Senate Judicial Committee about his report that was released on Tuesday. The exchange came during questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Meadows posted the exchange to his social media account.

“A lawyer at the FBI creates fraudulent evidence, alters an email that is in turn used as the basis for a sworn statement to the court that the court relies on,” Cruz stated.

“Am I stating that accurately?” he asked.

“That’s correct. That’s what occurred,” said Horowitz.

Cruz was referring to the report that an FBI agent had altered an email that was used as the basis for the FISA surveillance warrant. He went on to note that the email was changed in order to indicate the opposite of what it originally said.

“If a private citizen did that in any law enforcement investigation, if they fabricated evidence and reversed what it said, in your experience would that private citizen be prosecuted for fabricating evidence, be prosecuted for obstruction of justice, be prosecuted for perjury?” asked Cruz.

“They certainly would be considered for that if there was an intentional effort to deceive the court,” responded Horowitz.

“On this one, I’m going to defer because as we noted here in the sentence as you indicated, we referred that to the attorney general and to the FBI director for handling,” he concluded.

Here’s video of the “staggering” exchange:

